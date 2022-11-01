WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: 6 injured in West Town rollover crash; driver flees on foot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 11:16AM
Chicago police said a rollovre crash in West Town left six people injured Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six people are hurt in a rollover crash in the West Town neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said say they were trying to pull over a dark-colored Kia for speeding when the driver took off and hit a red sedan in the 1700-block of West Augusta Boulevard at about 12:06 a.m.

The driver then ran from the scene and is not in custody, police said.

Four passengers inside the Kia and two in the red sedan were all taken to hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

