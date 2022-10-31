WATCH LIVE

1 person killed in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, Kane County Sheriff's Office says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, October 31, 2022 10:38PM
One person was killed in a Campton Hills school bus crash on Empire Road near Burlington and Route 47, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.

The crash happened in Campton Hills on Empire Road between Burlington Road and Route 47, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said. No one on the bus was killed.

The Central Community Unit School District 301 said students were on the bus, but were not hurt.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

