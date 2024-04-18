3 University of Chicago students robbed near Hyde Park campus, school says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago issued a safety alert Wednesday after three students were robbed just minutes apart.

The robberies happened Wednesday afternoon, either on or near the Hyde Park campus, school officials said.

The first robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. the 5600 block of South University. Two students were walking when four armed suspects ran up and demanded property, the University of Chicago Police Department said. Those suspects then got into a black Infiniti car and drove off.

Five minutes later, another student was robbed while walking off-campus in the 1300 block of East 56th Street. Two armed suspects demanded property before getting into a four-door black vehicle and driving off.

None of the students were hurt in either incident.

Police continue to look for suspects.

The University of Chicago Police Department will increase patrols in the area.

