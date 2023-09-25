Chicago robberies: 3 Loyola University students robbed at gunpoint on campus, school says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loyola University issued a crime alert after three students were robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the students were outside Marquette Hall early Saturday morning when four men, who were driving by, stopped, got out and pulled out a gun.

The men took the students phones and wallets. No one was hurt.

Similar robberies happened at DePaul University over the weekend.

Several students there were robbed late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Two of those students were injured.

