JW Marriott Chicago front desk clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A clerk at the front desk of the JW Marriot in Chicago was robbed at gunpoint Friday, according to police.

A gunman allegedly walked into the hotel at 151 W. Adams Street and robbed the front desk clerk.

The clerk handed over $800 and the offended fled on foot, according to Chicago police.

No one was hurt and no one is in custody, CPD said.

