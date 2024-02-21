Chicago police issue warning for armed robberies across North Side

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have warned residents of armed robberies that have happened in neighborhoods all across the North Side this week.

The latest community alert from police reports at least nine robberies which happened within just one hour Wednesday morning.

The stretch of armed robberies started around 6:30 a.m., targeting people walking on the street.

In each of the crimes, the offenders allegedly drove off in a white Kia optima to commit robberies spanning from Irving Park to Lakeview, as well as Rogers Park.

Police described the offenders as three men wearing a mask while holding victims at gunpoint on the street to take their personal belongings.

The nine robberies in the police alert happened on Feb. 21 at the following locations and times.

3400 block of West Waveland Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

3100 block of West Grace Street at 6:40 a.m.

1900 block of West Hood Avenue at 6:52 a.m.

2600 block of West Berwyn Avenue at 6:55 a.m.

6300 block of North Paulina Street at 7 a.m.

1400 block of West Rosemont Avenue at 7:05 a.m.

6900 block of North Sheridan Road at 7:11 a.m.

1400 block of West Arthur Avenue at 7:15 a.m.

1300 block of West Loyola Avenue between 7:15-7:30 a.m.

Also overnight, another armed robbery happened near West Barry and Honore Street involving a different vehicle, which was a dark colored sedan, Chicago police said.

A couple walking down the street noticed that sedan suddenly stop while the two offenders got out with what they described as a golf club.

Police said the safest thing to in these situations is to comply with the offenders.

No one has been arrested for any of the robberies.

Police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood