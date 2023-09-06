Chicago police issue alert after child luring attempt in Ashburn

Chicago police have issued an alert after an attempted child luring at 83rd Street and Hamlin Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about an attempted child luring in the Ashburn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 8300-block of South Hamlin Street.

Police said a man in a white, two-door car attempted to lure the 13-year-old girl as she was walking down the street.

He asked the girl to get into his car and she immediately walked away from the vehicle and went home, police said.

The driver then fled the scene southbound on Hamlin Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380

