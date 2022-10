FBI investigating bank robbery in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI said they are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday in McKinley Park.

Officials said the FBI responded to a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank at 3440 South Archer Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement said the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then fled on foot. He is described as a Black man wearing all black clothing.

The FBI released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Any information can be sent to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.