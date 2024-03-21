FBI searching for suspect in Rogers Park bank robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at a Byline Bank in the 6900 block of North Clark Street, the FBI said.

A suspect, described as a white man wearing a green hoodie, a white mask with black spots, jeans and brown boots, made a verbal demand for funds.

No weapon was shown or implied during the robbery.

SEE ALSO | FBI releases new photos of Schaumburg bank robbery suspect with 'emo-style' hair, blonde streak

He fled from the scene on foot, the FBI said.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood