FBI searching for suspect in Rogers Park bank robbery

Thursday, March 21, 2024 12:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at a Byline Bank in the 6900 block of North Clark Street, the FBI said.

A suspect, described as a white man wearing a green hoodie, a white mask with black spots, jeans and brown boots, made a verbal demand for funds.

No weapon was shown or implied during the robbery.

He fled from the scene on foot, the FBI said.

No further information was immediately available.

