Chicago boy, 15, was body found in trunk of burning car in Bridgeport, family says

Chicago police said a body was found inside a burning car in Bridgeport on Parnell Avenue Friday morning. The car may have been stolen from Lansing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teen has been identified by family as the body found in the trunk of a burning car fire in Bridgeport Friday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has not yet officially identified the body, but community activist Andrew Holmes said family told him it was a 15-year-old boy who attended Menta Academy on the city's South Side.

The family now hopes the public can help get justice for the teenage boy.

The disturbing part of this is, it's her only child Andrew Holmes, community activist

Police found the body inside of the trunk of a burning car around 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Holmes said the victim was from the North Side. He met with the mother of the teen on Saturday.

"She's trying to hold her memories in of her baby," Holmes said. "The things she talked about was only his smile. He can light up a room and the disturbing part of this is, it's her only child."

The family was too shaken to share a photo of the teen and his name will not be released until the medical examiner completes an autopsy.

Holmes said the boy was shot multiple times in the chest in another part of the city before his remains were driven to an alley and lit on fire.

"We understand the car was stolen, stolen possibly from Lansing out in the suburbs from an auto shop," Holmes said. "Hopefully their security footage can shed light on this too."

The registered owner of the vehicle told ABC7 that he initially had no idea what unfolded Friday morning as his vehicle had been in the shop undergoing repairs.

Residents in Bridgeport have been asked to check their security cameras. A $1,000 reward has been offered by community activists for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"Parents, also ask your children, maybe if your kids go to Menta Academy," said Lisette Guillen with Case File Chicago. "Ask your children if they've heard anything. We need information to help detectives bring this case to justice."

No one has been arrested and anyone with information has been asked to call Chicago police.