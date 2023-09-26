Video shows attackers beat man in broad daylight in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows two men attack and rob another man in broad daylight in Bucktown Monday afternoon.

The attack occurred in the 2000-block of North Damen Avenue at about 2:55 p.m.

Surveillance video shows two men walk up to the victim and punch him, knocking him to the ground. The video shows them continue to beat the victim while he is down.

Police said the attackers took the 33-year-old victim's personal belongings.

Area detectives are investigating and no suspects are in custody.

