Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, November 20, 2022 2:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning businesses on the city's North Side about a string of burglaries.

Six burglaries happened early Friday morning in the Lakeview, Horner Park, West Rogers Park and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business. Once inside, they removed money from cash registers.

The suspects are described as male and wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and face masks. Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

The burglaries happened in the following areas:

  • 3300 block of North Western Avenue
  • 3500block of North Western Avenue
  • 4000 block of North Western Avenue
  • 7000 block of North Western Avenue
  • 7300 block of North Western Avenue
  • 2400 block of North Clark Street
