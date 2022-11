Chicago police put out alert, share surveillance photos after string of robberies at Target stores

Chicago Police put out an alert and shared surveillance photos after a string of robberies at Target stores.

One took place at the store on South State Street, five others happened at the store on Clark Street in the South Loop.

Police say the thief became aggressive when confronted, then pointed an unknown object at the person confronting him before getting away.

