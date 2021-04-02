Chicago police investigating car dealership break-in on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police investigating South Side car dealership break-in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a break-in at a car dealership on the South Side Friday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects wearing black clothing breaking a side window and gaining entry into a dealership in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 2:10 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stole by group of men: police
EMBED More News Videos

Des Plaines police said a luxury car delivery driver was badly beaten by a group of four thieves, who then stole three cars, and it was all caught on video.



It is not known if any vehicles were taken as a result of the break-in.

No one is In custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

RELATED: Chicago crime numbers for March show murders up from 2020, carjackings down from February
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago crimebreak in
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, fatally shot by Chicago police in Little Village
Pritzker commutes Gerald Reed's sentence to time served
Fake COVID vaccine cards a hot commodity on dark web
Health officials issue Easter COVID warning
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
CTA unveils new electric buses
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Show More
Witnesses relive trauma, guilt over Floyd's death during trial
Train for a new career in IT through Google's certificate program
Artist paints realistic portraits of athletes, musicians
4-year-old boy killed in Bishop Ford crash with IDOT truck
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer Friday
More TOP STORIES News