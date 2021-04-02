Chicago police investigating car dealership break-in on South Side

Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects wearing black clothing breaking a side window and gaining entry into a dealership in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 2:10 a.m.
SEE ALSO: Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stole by group of men: police
It is not known if any vehicles were taken as a result of the break-in.
No one is In custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
RELATED: Chicago crime numbers for March show murders up from 2020, carjackings down from February