Car stolen on South Side with 8-year-old boy in backseat, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for an 8-year-old boy after the car he was in was stolen in Woodlawn Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
Chicago police responded to the 800-block of South Ellis Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. for a report for a stolen Kia Forte.
According to the family, an 8-year-old boy was in the backseat at the time.
Police have not provided any other information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.