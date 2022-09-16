Car stolen on South Side with 8-year-old boy in backseat, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for an 8-year-old boy after the car he was in was stolen in Woodlawn Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.

Chicago police responded to the 800-block of South Ellis Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. for a report for a stolen Kia Forte.

According to the family, an 8-year-old boy was in the backseat at the time.

Police have not provided any other information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.