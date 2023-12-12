Burglars crash Jeep into West Loop clothing store SVRN, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a Jeep crashed into a clothing store in the West Loop as part of a crash-and-grab burglary Tuesday morning.

Police said several people were inside the Jeep as it struck the security gate and front door of SVRN in the 100-block of North Aberdeen Street at about 3:11 a.m.

The suspects stole merchandise from the store before fleeing in several vehicles, police said.

The owners of the store said the burglars stole between $50,000 to $100,00 worth of footwear and apparel.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

