WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police investigating burglary at Dior store in Gold Coast

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 10:31AM
CPD investigating burglary at Gold Coast Dior store
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police are investigating a burglary at a Dior store on Rush Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars broke into a Dior store in the Gold Coast Monday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the store in the 900-block of North Rush Street at about 9 p.m. and found the rear entrance of the luxury retailer was pried open.

Police searched the store, but did not find a suspect. Several items were stolen form the store. The exact value of the stolen goods was not immediately known.

Chicago Crime: Group of 18 breaks into Thompson Center Post Office, police say

No one I sin custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Magnificent Mile attempted robbery thwarted by Chicago police security guard: jewelry store owner

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW