Chicago police investigating burglary at Dior store in Gold Coast

Chicago police are investigating a burglary at a Dior store on Rush Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Officers responded to the store in the 900-block of North Rush Street at about 9 p.m. and found the rear entrance of the luxury retailer was pried open.

Police searched the store, but did not find a suspect. Several items were stolen form the store. The exact value of the stolen goods was not immediately known.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

