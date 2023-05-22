WATCH LIVE

Chicago Crime: Group of 18 breaks into Thompson Center Post Office, police say

Monday, May 22, 2023 10:57AM
Group of 18 breaks into Thompson Center Post Office in Loop
Chicago police said a group of 18 broke into a U.S. Post Office inside of the Thompson Center in the Loop Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Approximately 18 people broke into the U.S. Post Office in the Thompson Center in the Loop early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:35 a.m. as police said the suspects broke the front door and entered the building. Shattered glass could be seen outside.

It is not known if anything was taken and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

