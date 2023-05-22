Chicago Crime: Group of 18 breaks into Thompson Center Post Office, police say

Chicago police said a group of 18 broke into a U.S. Post Office inside of the Thompson Center in the Loop Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Approximately 18 people broke into the U.S. Post Office in the Thompson Center in the Loop early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:35 a.m. as police said the suspects broke the front door and entered the building. Shattered glass could be seen outside.

Chicago police: Bicyclist beaten with construction sign, own bike in South Loop

It is not known if anything was taken and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings: 23 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood