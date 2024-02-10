2 CPD officers hit by getaway car in Streeterville during arrest of Gold Coast burglary suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured Saturday morning after being hit by a getaway car during an arrest of a burglary suspect on the Near North Side.

A black sedan matching the description of an earlier burglary was spotted by police and pulled over around 7:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, in the Streeterville neighborhood, police said.

While the driver was being arrested by police, a passenger in the pulled-over vehicle moved into the driver's seat and struck two officers while fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

Both officers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The arrest was connected to a burglary that took place Saturday morning in the 1500 block of North State Parkway, in the Gold Coast neighborhood, police said.

One person was in custody. The offender that injured the officers and fled the scene was not in custody.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

