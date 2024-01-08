Pedestrian killed in Lincoln Park hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A victim struck in a hit-and-run crash on the North Side died from his injuries, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a speeding white SUV in the 2700-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the SUV did not stop at the scene and police released a surveillance image of the wanted vehicle.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call police.

