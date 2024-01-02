WATCH LIVE

At least 5 injured after Near West Side hit-and-run crash causes CTA bus to hit building, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 2:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people on a CTA bus were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening on the Near West Side,

The crash happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Washington Boulevard. A sedan disregarded a traffic signal and crashed into a CTA bus, Chicago police said.

Two people injured in the crash were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

One person was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, CFD said. Other people at the scene refused medical treatment.

The occupants of the sedan fled the scene on foot, but at least one person was arrested by police.

Significant damage to a traffic light could be seen as the CTA bus went onto the sidewalk as a result of the crash, but a nearby building was not damaged, police said.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

