Man wanted for CTA Brown Line sex assault in July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of a man they're looking for in a sex assault on the CTA Brown Line.

Police said the assault happened on July 7, on a Brown Line train between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s. He's seen in surveillance video wearing a white hoodie with blue and red writing on it, khaki green pants and gray flip-flops with black socks.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

