Mayor Brandon Johnson unveils community safety plan to address Chicago crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has unveiled his plan to address the city's crime problem and increase community safety.

The plan, which is called the "People's Plan for Community Safety," focuses on what the mayor calls people-based and place-based efforts which he said will work to reduce the major root causes of crime. The plans touts major investments in violence and homelessness prevention.

Mayor Johnson will officially announce the crime plan at a Thursday afternoon press conference at the Kennedy King College Great Hall in Englewood.

