Armed robber targeted 11 victims within 4 hours on Chicago's North, NW Sides: CPD

Chicago police are searching for the suspect behind a string of armed robberies on Chicago's North and Northwest sides.

The crime spree began just after 2 a.m. and ended right before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In each incident, Chicago police said the suspect pulled up in a black Kia got out of the SUV armed with a gun. He was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, and a black ski mask.

The robberies were reported:

-2:08 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

-2:54 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue;

-3:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Augusta Boulevard;

-4:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Western Avenue;

-4:21 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue;

-4:42 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Central Avenue;

-4:44 a.m. in the 5300 block West Berenice Avenue;

-5 a.m. in the 5200 block of West North Avenue;

-5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Rice Street;

-5:44 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Division Street;

-6:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue.

The overnight attacks are keeping area residents on guard.

"I don't feel safe walking along at night unless I have pepper spray," said Abigail Corliss who lives near Wicker Park. "It's a real thing that we have to think about especially, like, just walking alone. You can't even be out of your house and feel safe."

"Always pay attention because you never know what's going on behind you, to the side of you, or who's coming out of the door from you, you know?" neighbor Tommy Burek said.

Police said no one was hurt in any of the robberies while they continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.