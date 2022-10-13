Same suspects behind at least 10 armed robberies in Humboldt Park this week, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for the suspects believed to be behind a string of at least 10 armed robberies in Humboldt Park and Logan Square.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a group of suspects believed to be involved in at least 10 armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The robberies have predominantly taken place in the overnight hours between October 9 and October 12, police said.

Police said that two to three men wearing dark clothing, white gym shoes and ski masks approach the victims with handguns and state "Give me everything you got."

Police said the men have been driving a black Toyota Corolla. The suspects demand cell phones, wallets and money before returning to their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police said they believe the same crew is behind the following incidents:

-3600 Block of West Potomac Ave on October 9, 2022 at 11:30 pm

-1400 Block of North Spaulding Ave on October 10, 2022 at 1:35 am

-1500 Block of North Spaulding Ave on October 10, 2022 at 2:01 am

-1600 Block of North St Louis Ave on October 10, 2022 at 6:32 am

-1400 Block of North Homan Ave on October 10, 2022 at 6:50 am

-1600 Block of North Drake Ave. on October 12, 2022 at 5:15 am

-1200 Block of North Lawndale Ave. on October 12, 2022 at 5:37 am

-1600 Block of North Lawndale Ave. on October 12, 2022 at 5:40 am

-1300 Block of North Lawndale Ave. on October 12, 2022 at 5:44 am

-1600 Block of North Lawndale Ave. on October 12, 2022 at 6:50 am

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.