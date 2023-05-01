WATCH LIVE

Chicago crime: Police issue alert after business burglaries on Northwest Side

Police are encouraging business owners to use ArmorPlast, an unbreakable shield that fits over existing glass

Monday, May 1, 2023 12:27AM
CPD issues alert after business burglaries on NW Side
Chicago police are encouraging business owners to use ArmorPlast after a string of burglaries in Noble Square, Humboldt Park and Logan Square.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a business burglary alert for the city's West Side.

Burglars broke into several businesses by busting the glass front door or windows, police said. Once inside, they stole money from the cash register or even the cash register itself.

The suspect was seen getting into a waiting red Nissan Murano.

Police are encouraging business owners to use ArmorPlast. It's an unbreakable shield that fits over existing glass.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • 1401 N Ashland Ave (Mott St) March 17 at 4:30 a.m.
  • 1401 N Ashland Ave (Mott St) April 1 at 5:30 a.m.
  • 1401 N Ashland Ave (Mott St) April 7 at 5 a.m.
  • 1401 N Ashland Ave (Mott St) April 15 at 4 a.m.
  • 1358 N Western Ave (Western Foods Grocery) April 16 at 6:45 a.m.
  • 1616 N Kedzie Ave (Zoku Sushi) April 29 at 5 a.m.

