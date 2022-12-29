Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured and taken to a hospital while responding to a shooting on the city's South Side Thursday.

Right now, investigators are still looking for the shooter and individuals with that person.

Chicago Police said the incident happened in the 8700 block of South State Street just after 1:30 p.m. That's when a 25-year-old man was approached by a group of people and shot in the arm, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer got into a scuffle with a person at the scene, causing minor injury to his leg.

The person who injured the officer is in custody and charges are pending.

