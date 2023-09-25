WATCH LIVE

Burglars target businesses along Lincoln Avenue on North Side, Chicago police say

Monday, September 25, 2023 10:18AM
Chicago police are investigating burglaries targeting restaurants along Lincoln Avenue Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several restaurants were burglarized or damaged Monday morning along Lincoln Avenue, Chicago police said.

Each of the restaurants had their windows broken with a rock and many of the break-ins involved multiple male suspects using a black Kia sedan.

The burglars targeted the Cilantro Taco Grill in the 2200-block of Lincoln Avenue, Left Coast Food and Juice in the 2900-block of Lincoln Avenue and the Daily Grill in the 4500-block of Lincoln Avenue. Police did not say if anything was taken from the Daily Grill, but the front glass was smashed by a rock, police said.

In addition to those locations, a fourth spot was targeted in the 2200-block of North Orchard just after 2 a.m.

Police said the burglars took money from a cash drawer and got away with black Kia sedan. Police have not said if the crimes are related.

