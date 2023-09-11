Chicago police: Robbers target liquor stores, bar on Near West Side

Chicago police said robbers targeted two liquor stores and a bar on the Near West Side Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Robbers targeted two liquor stores and a bar on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday night, police said.

The first robbery took place at a liquor store in the 1700-block of West Division Street at about 10:25 p.m.

Police said two male suspects armed with handguns walked into a liquor store and robbed two employees of their phones and money. The suspects also took a safe before fleeing on foot, police said.

The second robbery took place just five minutes later in the 900-block of North Damen Avenue.

Police said two male suspects armed with handguns walked into a liquor store and took money from a cash drawer and robbed patrons in the store before fleeing on food.

A third robbery took place at a bar in the 800-block of North Greenview Avenue at about 11:09 p.m.

Police said two male suspects armed with handguns walked into the bar, took the cash drawer and robbed several patrons before fleeing on foot.

Police have not said if the robberies are linked. Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.