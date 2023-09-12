Chicago police: Masked robber targets Wicker Park liquor store

Chicago police said a Wicker Park liquor store Zen Wine and Spirits was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wicker Park liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, Chicago police said.

The robbery took place at about 8:56 p.m. in the 1800-block of West North Avenue.

Police said a male in a black hoodie and a mask entered Zen Wine and Spirits, showed a handgun and announced a robbery.

The 27-year-old clerk complied and was not injured police said. The robber then fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 5 detectives are investigating.

