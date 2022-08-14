WATCH LIVE

Chicago police questioning person of interest in Loop groping attacks

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
28 minutes ago
Chicago Police say they are questioning a person of interest about a series of sexual assaults.

Investigators released these photos of the suspect who allegedly gropes women after approaching them on an E-scooter.

Police linked him to two assaults in the South and West Loop.

A third woman told ABC7 the same man attacked her near Navy Pier and she says she has been in contact with as many as twelve possible victims.

