Chicago police questioning person of interest in Loop groping attacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police say they are questioning a person of interest about a series of sexual assaults.
Investigators released these photos of the suspect who allegedly gropes women after approaching them on an E-scooter.
RELATED: Chicago police looking for suspected serial groper on skateboard terrorizing women in city
Police linked him to two assaults in the South and West Loop.
A third woman told ABC7 the same man attacked her near Navy Pier and she says she has been in contact with as many as twelve possible victims.