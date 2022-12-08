Women targeted in series of muggings by man who escapes in U-Haul truck, Chicago police say

Police said there have been at least three incidents in two days of women being mugged on the North Side near the lake.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents after a series of robberies targeting women. In each incident, police said the suspect got away in a U-Haul truck.

The attacks happened over the past two days on the North Side, CPD said.

Police combed the scene looking for evidence and witnesses after they said a man approached a 49-year-old woman and managed to steal her purse and run away before escaping the area in a U-Haul truck about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

"I've heard about an uptick in crime across the city, but to hear about it on my street is scary," said Alicia Greenberg.

Earlier Tuesday, about 1:30 a.m. in the 5900-block of North Kenmore, a man was able to steal a 72-year-old woman's purse. She was not injured and the suspect never displayed a weapon.

Nevertheless, people who live in the neighborhood are uneasy.

"This isn't the first time I'm hearing of something like this. It's either muggings or carjackings. It's terrible and it seems like it's happening to all ages," said Meghan Maginot.

In the third incident, which police believe is related, happened in the middle of the day around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 600-block of West Bittersweet. In that incident, a 62-year-old woman fell to the ground but suffered no injuries. The suspect got away with her purse and again fled the area in a U-Haul truck.

"I always try to be aware but it's scary," Greenberg said.

Police said in all three instances, the suspect immediately used the stolen credit cards to buy merchandise and gift card at Target, including the one at LaSalle and Ontario.

Police have no one in custody.