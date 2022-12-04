10 Chicago robberies reported in less than 2 hours on North, West sides: CPD

Chicago violence: CPD says thieves used force to steal victims' belongings

Chicago police are warning of a series of West Town, Logan Square, Irving Park and Lower West Side armed robberies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of armed thieves reportedly robbed several victims on the North and West sides early Friday morning, prompting police to put out an alert.

They said at least 10 separate attacks happened in less than two hours, between 12:45 and 2:30 a.m.

Victims were targeted in West Town, Logan Square, Irving Park and the Lower West Side, police said.

Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.

In one case, they hit a victim on the head before driving away.

Chicago police described the suspects as three males between the ages of 17 and 30, wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They were armed with dark-colored semi-automatic handguns, CPD said.

Here's where some of the incidents were reported:

- 2100-block of West Cullerton Street at 12:45 a.m.

- 2600-block of West Iowa Street at 1 a.m.

- 800-block of North Rockwell Street at 1:19 a.m.

- 3400-block of West Armitage Avenue at 1:21 a.m.

- 3600-block of West Shakespeare Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

- 3400-block of West Irving Park Road at 1:39 a.m.

- 4000-block of West Wellington Avenue at 1:40 a.m.

- 3100-block of North Pulaski Road at 2-2:30 a.m.

- 4000-block of West Fullerton Avenue at 2:10 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives at Area Three, (312) 744-8263, or Area Five, (312) 746-7394.

