chicago crime

Woman found shot to death in Edgewater apartment was set to graduate from UIC

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman found shot to death in an apartment in Edgewater was just days away from graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago, her family said.

Chicago police said they found a woman unresponsive in a residence in an apartment building in the 1000-block of West Bryn Mawr with a gunshot wound to the head Monday afternoon.


She was pronounced at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 23-year-old Brittany Nicole Kinlow.

Kinlow's aunt said she was a music major at UIC and was just days away from her May 9 graduation.

"Our hearts are torn to pieces," her aunt said in a social media post.


Police have not made any arrests in Kinlow's death. An investigation is ongoing.

Chicago police said they are now investigating a second death in that same building after a man's body was found Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewaterchicago shootingchicago crimewoman killeduniversity of illinois chicagodeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Body cam video shows police fatally shooting man in hostage situation
Chicago officials vow crackdown on downtown drag racing
Chicago mayor tries to reassure people amid downtown safety concerns
Teen killed during argument at Streeterville hotel: Chicago police
TOP STORIES
Chicago expected to move to 'medium' COVID risk level soon: Arwady
Patrick Spilotro, 'good' brother of Tony and Michael Spilotro, dies
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Video shows carjacking suspect running from police on DuSable LSD
Mayor pushes back on reports Bally's is Chicago casino frontrunner
Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia, US officials say
Man gets 101 years in prison for suburban college student sex assault
Show More
IL prepared to help out of state women if Roe v. Wade overturned
4 shot in Loop, including pedestrian: CPD
Person of interest ID'd in Tinley Park teen's homicide, police say
The Great Resignation: Its origins and what it means for the future
Supreme Court opinion leak energizes both sides ahead of midterm
More TOP STORIES News