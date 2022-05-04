Woman found shot to death in Edgewater apartment was set to graduate from UIC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman found shot to death in an apartment in Edgewater was just days away from graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago, her family said.Chicago police said they found a woman unresponsive in a residence in an apartment building in the 1000-block of West Bryn Mawr with a gunshot wound to the head Monday afternoon.She was pronounced at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 23-year-old Brittany Nicole Kinlow.Kinlow's aunt said she was a music major at UIC and was just days away from her May 9 graduation."Our hearts are torn to pieces," her aunt said in a social media post.Police have not made any arrests in Kinlow's death. An investigation is ongoing.Chicago police said they are now investigating a second death in that same building after a man's body was found Tuesday.