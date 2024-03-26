Crime spree: Chicago police link group of suspects to 14 armed robberies in 2 days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say a group of four to five men have been linked to a spree of more than a dozen armed robberies on the city's West and Northwest Sides in just two days.

Police said the robberies took place in the city's 14th, 16th and 25th districts. In each instance, a suspect or suspects approached the victims and then either threatened them with a handgun or struck them with a handgun before taking personal property. The suspects then flee the scene.

One robbery took place in the 2600 block of West Fletcher Avenue on March 14 at 7:41 p.m., police said. The other 13 robberies all took place between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 16 at the following locations:

1600 block of North Linder Ave

1700 block of North Lotus Ave

4200 block of West Armitage Ave

2300 block of North Springfield Ave

2800 block of North Harding Ave

2300 block of North Lawndale Ave

2000 block of North Campbell Ave

2600 block of North Mozart St

2600 block of North Spaulding Ave

4800 block of West Hutchinson Ave

2900 block of North Ridgeway Ave

2700 block of West George Street

2700 block of North Lawndale Ave

The suspects are described as four or five Black males between 18 and 30 years old. They wear black ski masks, black joggers or black jeans, and black hoodies. The suspects are between 5 ft. 10 in and 6 ft. tall and about 150 to 180 lbs., with slim builds. Chicago police said they are armed with black handguns, rifles and knives.

If you have any information, contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

