Chicago police release new photo of man wanted after USPS letter carrier attacked in Little Village

USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new surveillance photo of the man that allegedly tried to sexually assault a postal worker in Little Village was released by Chicago police Sunday.

The attack happened Saturday morning at a gas station near in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said the man was hiding in the back of the postal worker's truck and tried to sexually assault her before stealing the vehicle.

The postal worker was able to escape.

Police said the mail truck was later found nearly six miles away.

There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455.