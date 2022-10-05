Surveillance video shows thief dragging woman while stealing car in West Loop

Chicago police released video of a violent car theft in the West Loop over Labor Day weekend in the hopes that someone will recognize the thief and turn him in.

The video was released Wednesday, but the incident took place over Labor Day weekend near Clark and Van Buren in the West Loop.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man trying to take the woman's car. Then you can see the two of them struggling before he gets back in the car and drags her as she hangs on in the passenger's seat.

Police found the vehicle a short time later. The woman was treated for some injuries, but the dog who was in the car with her is still missing.