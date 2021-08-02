Dunkin' creates Cubs, White Sox themed donuts for Crosstown Series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first Crosstown Series of the season between the Cubs and White Sox is this week.The White Sox will play three games at Wrigley starting Friday.In honor of the series, Dunkin' has created themed donuts for each team!The Cubbie donut is a yeast ring with white icing and festive blue and red sprinkles; and the ChiSox donut is a chocolate cake ring with white icing and chocolate sprinkles.The donuts are available now through the weekend.You can catch Sunday night's game on ABC7.