WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man seriously injured falling onto CTA Red Line tracks at Garfield, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 1:28AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line trains are bypassing the Garfield Blvd stop after a man was injured falling onto the tracks, officials said.

A CTA spokesperson said a man fell onto the tracks at the station. It was not clear what caused him to fall, but officials said he did not come into contact with the electrified third rail and did not appear to have been struck by a train.

CTA said the man suffered a head injury from the fall, which happened around 7:15 p.m. Chicago fire officials said the man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition.

No further details have been released. It was not clear when Red Line trains would start stopping at Garfield Blvd again. Riders should consider alternate routes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW