Chicago White Sox, Cubs announce 2021 schedules

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The White Sox and Cubs have yet to get their 2020 seasons underway due to COVID-19, but both teams have already released their tentative schedules for the 2021 season Thursday.
The White Sox begin the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Angels on April 1. The White Sox will play their home opener on April 8 against the Kansas City Royals.
The Cubs will begin their season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1.
RELATED: Chicago White Sox, Cubs announce 60-Game 2020 season schedule, Opening Day July 24
The White Sox and Cubs will play each other from August 6-8 at Wrigley Field and from August 27-29 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The schedule announcement for 2021 comes less than a week after the 2020 schedule was announced. The 2020 MLB season has been shortened to 60 games due to COVID-19.
For the full White Sox 2021 schedule, click here. For the full 2021 Cubs schedule, click here.
