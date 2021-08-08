baseball

Chicago Cubs, White Sox face off in Crosstown Classic 2021 finale on ABC

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ESPN's Buster Olney speaks on Cubs and Sox clash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are turning the crosstown clash with the Chicago Cubs into another stepping stone toward the American League Playoffs.

Yoan Moncada's two-run double in the first inning gave the White Sox the only runs they would need. Carlos Rodon notched 11 strikeouts and the Cubs scored zero runs in Game 2. The final score was 4-0.

The White Sox are looking to go for a sweep in Game 3 of the weekend Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field Sunday night at 6 p.m.

Sunday night's game offers a chance to shine on a big stage for the players. The series finale will air on national television on ABC 7.

"It adds to the juice of it. You know, I've had players through the years that they love the idea when they play on Sunday night baseball, that they're the only game going on, that a lot of their peers are watching them," said Buster Olney, ESPN Baseball Insider. "Well now when they're on ABC, it just takes it to a completely different level."
