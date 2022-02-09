Chicago 'dibs': Items from wintertime parking spot tradition to be cleaned up

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10334289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adam Selzer, of the West Ridge neighborhood, is bringing back the frozen pants challenge!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many who drive and park on Chicago's streets are familiar with the wintertime tradition known as "dibs."When the snow comes, and drivers spend time and energy shoveling out their parking spot, many will claim "dibs" by putting random and sometimes funny objects to reserve the freshly-cleaned space for when they return. While the practice is not technically legal, it's not uncommon to see the objects scattered up and down side streets.So if you're one of those who claim "dibs," be aware that starting Friday they will be getting cleaned up.Workers with the Department of Streets and Sanitation will be picking up those parking space savers along regular garbage collection routes.So if you want to keep that folding chair, traffic cone or old lamp, you better grab it.