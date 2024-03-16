WATCH LIVE

Car crashes into Dior store in Gold Coast in failed smash and grab

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 16, 2024 12:08PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the driver of a white Jeep who tried to crash through the front doors of the Dior store in the Gold Coast early Saturday.

The male driver drove into the front glass doors at the Dior showroom at 900 North Rush Street at around 3:44 a.m.

According to police, he was not able to get inside the store or take any merchandise.

The suspect took off from the scene, leaving the Jeep behind, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

