Cook County Jail detainees begin early voting; Sheriff Tom Dart calls effort 'significant' during 2020 election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Polling locations at the Cook County Jail officially opened Saturday for detainees to vote early.Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart held a press conference Saturday morning to discuss the new voting opportunity ahead of the November election."This isn't just some type of minor effort, no. This is our second time doing this, and in a time once again, where there's hurdles everywhere being put up to voting," Dart said. "We are going to have over 2,000 detainees vote in this upcoming election. Think about that. We are gonna have 50% turnout."Dart called the effort significant.In Chicago alone, 17,927 people have already voted early.And soon those numbers will go up as detainees cast their ballots in the General Election that is just a few weeks away.