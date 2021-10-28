investigation

Chicago launches investigation into El Milagro for alleged labor standard violations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

City investigating El Milagro for alleged labor standard violations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is launching an investigation into tortilla maker "El Milagro" for possible violations of paid sick leave and fair workweek ordinances.

The city's office of labor standards and the Illinois Department of Labor said they have received several complaints.

Workers in Little Village walked off the job last month, and accuse the company of unfair and unsafe work practices.

Workers said they have been working under harsh conditions with low pay during the pandemic, and they want to see changes.

"They're not machines, they're people that are simply asking for good wages, good benefits and to be treated with dignity and respect," said one worker.

Workers said they were locked out of the company and couldn't go back inside for their belongings after they staged the walkout.

"Here at the Milagro plant, five people died from this deadly pandemic. They suffered for us, they died for us so that we can eat," said Alderman Michael Rodriguez, 22nd Ward said in September. "The least of which we can do is stand with them and fight for their rights."

The company released a statement saying it follows all federal, state and local employment guidelines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolittle villagestrikeforced laborinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTIGATION
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Christmas Day Schiller Park hit-and-run victim ID'd
Schiller Park hit-and-run leaves 1 dead on Christmas Day: police
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News