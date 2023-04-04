Chicago election results: Nicole Lee, Tony Ciaravino face off for 11th Ward city council seat

Voters in the newly created 11th Ward will decide between current appointed Alderwoman Nicole Lee and challenger Tony Ciaravino.

Ciaravino, who is a first-time candidate, voted with his 18-year-old son Tuesday morning. Alderwoman Lee cast her vote Monday.

Lee was appointed in 2022 after previous Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson was convicted on federal corruption charges.

Both candidate noted their constituents' concerns about safety.

"Let's get to work at making our streets safe, let's get to work at stopping the criminals from terrorizing our neighborhoods,"Ciaravino said.

"That's what I'm going to continue to do, is to work with the police, make sure from a city council perspective that we're providing the resources that the police need, and making sure we're taking a holistic approach to this. Police alone can't solve this," Lee said.

Lee, a former airline executive who is a fourth generation Chinatown resident, is the first Asian American in the City Council in the first Asian American majority ward in Chicago.

Ciaravino has been with the Chicago Police Department for 27 years and is currently an instructor who has family ties to Bridgeport for over 100 years.

"There is a remapping and it's majority Asian American but that doesn't mean an Asian American has to be the leader," he said.

The ward, which comprises five neighborhoods including Chinatown, Armour Square and Bridgeport, has a history of racist incidents. Whoever wins tonight will be representing an increasingly diverse ward.