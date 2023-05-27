'Our youth matter': Brandon Johnson, South Side residents attend peace walk to combat violence

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and South Side residents spoke out against gun violence during the Prayer on the 9 peace walk over Memorial Day weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The return of the Prayer on the 9 brought hundreds of people out to walk down 79th Street.

They spoke out against gun violence, supported parents who have lost their kids to it, and brought awareness to mental health.

A pain buried deep in China Houston's heart turned into action as she gathered with hundreds of others at 79th and Greenwood.

"We got to stop being scared. We have to come out!" said Houston. "Say, 'Our youth matter! Our youth matter!'"

On Saturday, the Prayer on the 9 peace walk took off down 79th to the Dan Ryan. They marched past 79th and Ellis, where Houston's son, Jalen Price, was shot and killed in September.

"I never thought that I'd belong to the mothers' club of losing your children until when I went to my son's funeral," Houston said. "And, I was like, 'this got to stop.'"

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson shared those sentiments at the event.

"The soul of Chicago is in full effect with the work that you all are doing. And, the encouraging part about this moment is that we don't have to do this alone," Johnson said.

A unified front shed light on some of the city's most violent neighborhoods.

"So, we can get some control over the violence that our children are dealing with," said Jennifer Gilchrist, who lost a loved one to gun violence.

They joined the event's spear-header, New Life Covenant Southeast Church Pastor John Hannah, in taking back the streets.

"This is what we call taking over our community," Hannah said.

Those who attended hope this Memorial Day weekend won't be a repeat of last year's.

"Fifty people were shot, nine were fatal last year. So, we're believing those numbers are going to go down. A lot is being offered to our community and our city, so hopefully we can take full advantage of it," Hannah said. "Your city and your community is worth staying around for."