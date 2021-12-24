Bishop Ford NB near E 115th St reopens as ISP investigate expressway shooting, 1 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All lanes northbound of the Bishop Ford Expressway near East 115th Street were closed early Friday afternoon while police investigated a shooting, according to Illinois State Police.Just after 11 a.m., ISP responded to the reported expressway shooting on I-94 and closed the highway about 11:45 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.The lanes reopened just before 12:25 p.m.Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the shooting on Chicago's South Side.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.As of Friday afternoon, ISP has responded to investigate 255 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland-area Cook County expressways.