Chicago expressway shootings prompt ISP to double presence on roads

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago expressway shootings near 200 this year, Illinois State Police say they plan to more than double their presence on roads."It has just gotten out of hand. It seems every week you hear about it," said Brian Hamm, motorist.Part of the Safe Drive Detail, starting Friday the ISP will locate officers from around the state specifically to District Chicago in an effort to prevent roadway violence. An increased presence will begin in the evening and continue through the overnight hours.Two more expressway shootings were reported Wednesday night into Thursday morning.A man heading home from the Blackhawks game was shot in the neck on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway after his adult son said someone opened fire on them after first cutting them off near Homan Avenue.The victim survived and is recovering at a local hospital. Only a few hours later, there was a shooting on the Bishop Ford, but no one was injured.Illinois State Police said as of Thursday there have been a total of 185 reported expressway shootings in the Chicagoland Cook County area so far in 2021, compared to 83 during the same time last year.There were a total of 128 people who reported expressway shootings for the entire year in 2020, and 52 in 2019. State police are also still installing license place readers on the highways to help keep people safe. More than 100 are already in place.