Pilsen man, 28, killed day before he was to take Chicago police exam, family says

By
Pilsen man, Michael Hernandez, shot, killed day before he was to take Chicago police exam, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The living room of his family's home on is now a shrine to 28 year old Michael Hernandez.

Photos, candles flowers, and lots of tears. His sister Jadira said Hernandez and her 6 year old daughter Ariana were inseparable.

"He was my daughter's hero, honestly, they were so close they had an unbelievable bond," said Jadira.

The family is trying to understand why anyone would want to harm Hernandez. He was planning to take the Chicago police exam Saturday, the day after he was shot and killed.

His family said he was not involved in gangs or any criminal activity.

Video from a nearby camera shows Hernandez pulling up outside his home in the 2300 block of South Oakley. A Subaru follows closely behind, pulls up next to Hernandez and three people inside open fire. 18 shots. It's over in seconds before they pull away.

"He was such a humble person and he wasn't involved in anything wrong. That's what gets us angry. And we really do want justice for this," said Jadira.

Police say the same vehicle, a 2000 Subaru Outback, may have been involved in other crime nearby over the weekend. The shooting has shaken many people the neighborhood.

"Big tragedy in our community. Talking to the neighbors, this is something completely unexpected. Another victim of violence," said Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th ward.

Sigcho-Lopez said Chicago police have devoted a lot of resources to this case. They are pursuing leads but so far no one is in custody and police are looking for help identifying suspects.
